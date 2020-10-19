Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident.

The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High Court.

With a focus on regional security cooperation, India and the United States began the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday during which both the sides will sign a military agreement to expand geospatial information sharing between armed forces of the two countries.

At least seven students were killed and scores more wounded on Tuesday in a bomb attack on a Koran study class at a religious school in Peshawar in Pakistan.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who joined the BJP earlier this month, was detained by the police in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district today while she was on her way to lead a protest against a politician for his remarks on ancient Hindu text Manusmriti.

With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day India reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in the country since over 3 months since July 17th, taking its tally to 79.46 lakh.

#HathrasCase #IndiaUS2+2MinisterialDialogue #Coronavirus


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aman_deepr

Aman Deep RT @KartiPC: Hathras Case: Allahabad High Court To Monitor CBI Probe, Says Supreme Court - NDTV https://t.co/aK8ikebUmu it's about time try… 13 seconds ago

MohammedAliHai2

Mohammed Ali Haider SC says Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case https://t.co/BLl0blVjn3 For video news and more, download the editorj… https://t.co/SWSvZSTWUZ 5 minutes ago

TheSachinR

Sachin Raghav | 🇮🇳 | सचिन राघव | RT @SureshNBT: Supreme Court says Allahabad HC will monitor the CBI probe in the Hathras case. Transfer of trial to be considered after the… 6 minutes ago

KartiPC

Karti P Chidambaram Hathras Case: Allahabad High Court To Monitor CBI Probe, Says Supreme Court - NDTV https://t.co/aK8ikebUmu it's abo… https://t.co/m2zARik9qY 7 minutes ago

bhagirathi29

Latika 🇮🇳 RT @RaghuramanMenon: The Supreme Court says that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras alleged gang-rape case 12 minutes ago

AaryanT33190979

Aaryan Thakur RT @the_hindu: Just in | #Hathras rape and murder case: SC hands the baton over to the Allahabad HC. HC to supervise probe. SC says all as… 15 minutes ago

State_Times

State Times CBI probe in Hathras case to be monitored by Allahabad HC, says SC - https://t.co/skbo7CapAE https://t.co/G2gBmKzKjq 16 minutes ago

otvnews

OTV SC Says All Aspects Of Hathras Case Will Be Dealt By Allahabad HC #HathrasCase #HathrasHorror https://t.co/JkaTq0nbH8 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Punjab horror: BJP slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi over 6-yr-old's rape-murder case [Video]

Punjab horror: BJP slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi over 6-yr-old's rape-murder case

A political war of words broke out over the alleged rape and murder of the 6-year-old child of a migrant labourer in Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party cited the reaction of Congress leaders to a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published
Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News

The BJP's free coronavirus vaccination for all promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become hugely controversial with the ruling party fending off allegations of an attempt to use the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe [Video]

Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe

Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:01Published