Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident.

The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High Court.

With a focus on regional security cooperation, India and the United States began the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday during which both the sides will sign a military agreement to expand geospatial information sharing between armed forces of the two countries.

At least seven students were killed and scores more wounded on Tuesday in a bomb attack on a Koran study class at a religious school in Peshawar in Pakistan.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who joined the BJP earlier this month, was detained by the police in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district today while she was on her way to lead a protest against a politician for his remarks on ancient Hindu text Manusmriti.

With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day India reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in the country since over 3 months since July 17th, taking its tally to 79.46 lakh.

