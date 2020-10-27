|
|
|
Several dead in blast at religious school in Pakistan’s Peshawar
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Explosion in the northwestern city’s mosque which also serves as a religious school kills seven people and wounds at least 83others.
|
|
|
|
No group claimed immediate responsibility for the bombing, which took place while classes were...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
Dozens of others were injured in the attack during a class in the city of Peshawar, police said.
BBC News - Published
|
|
|