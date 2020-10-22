Boris Johnson under pressure to detail ‘road-map out of lockdown’

Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister has been warned by a group of 50Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic isthreatening his election pledge to “level-up” the country.

More than eightmillion people in England – predominantly in the North – will be under themost stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.