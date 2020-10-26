Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires

Global  
 

A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power shutoffs due to heightened fire risks from high winds.


In California: Fires prompt evacuations in OC; PG&E cuts off power to 1M people

 Plus: Restaurants sue state over liquor licenses paid during shutdowns, and Californians will reconsider affirmative action at the ballot box
 
How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program

Gizmodo reports San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have stopped using Verily to test for the novel coronavirus. Google's health-centered sister company launched a $55 million pilot COVID-19 testing program earlier this year to set up mobile and stationary test sites. However, Verily’s services weren’t geared towards filling the needs of communities especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

Two firefighters badly burned as wildfires in California prompt evacuation of 60,000 in posh Irvine neighborhoods

 California braced for a new round of fires as Santa Ana winds roar. Firefighters turned out in force to battle a blaze in the Silverado Canyon area.
In pictures: Silverado wildfire rages in California

 The Silverado Fire broke out just before sunrise in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.
Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

 The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.
Southern California blaze threatens homes

 A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 70,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Southern California on Monday as officials issued..
Southern California wildfire forces 60,000 to evacuate

 Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Orange County as the Silverado Fire becomes the latest wildfire to ravage Southern California...
60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

 A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California today as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to..
High winds, dry air, low humidity combine to create 'dangerous fire weather event' for California through Tuesday

Dangerous winds are expected to blow through parts of California, setting up extreme fire conditions...
Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces...
Big power shutoffs in California as winds boost fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Large swaths of California had no electricity Monday as utilities tried to...
Air attack firefighting planes battle California's Blue Ridge fire

Large firefighting tankers have joined the battle against the Blue Ridge fire near Yorba Linda in California.

Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California

Laura Kondourajian of KCRW captures this intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California on October 26.

Apocalyptic smokey skies cloud Chino as new rash of fires hit California

As the Silverado fire rages in Chino, California, a woman working nearby catches this terrifying scene outside her office as winds as smoke converges on October 26.

