Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires

How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program



Gizmodo reports San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have stopped using Verily to test for the novel coronavirus. Google's health-centered sister company launched a $55 million pilot COVID-19 testing program earlier this year to set up mobile and stationary test sites. However, Verily’s services weren’t geared towards filling the needs of communities especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

