Study finds Covid-19 immunity could only last a few months

Scientists have found that coronavirus immunity could only last a few monthsafter a study revealed a decline in protective antibodies.

Research byImperial College London estimated just 4.4% of adults had some form ofimmunity against Covid-19 in September, when cases began to increase again.This is compared with 6% found to have antibodies between June 20 and July 13,and 4.8% between July 31 and August 31.

Experts said the data from the Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission (React-2) study showed immunity was“waning quite rapidly”, which could lead to an increased risk of reinfection.