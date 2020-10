Poll: COVID-19 most important issue facing Mass. voters Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Poll: COVID-19 most important issue facing Mass. voters The COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelmingly the most important issue facing Massachusetts, according to a new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll of registered voters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PERCENTAGE OF ELIGIBLE VOTERSTURN OUT IN MORE THAN A CENTURY.ANTOINETTE A POLE FROM UMASSAMHERST LOOKING AT POLITICS ANDISSUES ACROSS MASSACHUSETTS.YOU CAN SEE IT RIGHT HERE.COVID-19 IS CLEARLY THE MOSTIMPORTANT ISSUE FACING THE BAYSTATE.THESE ARE THE RESPONSES WHEN WEASKED 700 VOTERS TO USE A WORDOR TWO TO DESCRIBE THE ISSUETHEY SEE AS MOST IMPORTANT.THE ECONOMY WAS SECOND AND ONEMPLOYMENT.32% SAID THEY OR CLOSE FAMILYMEMBER OR FRIEND HAD TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.62% WERE WORRIED THEY COULDCONTRACT THE VIRUS.79% ARE WORRIED ABOUT A WAVEARRIVING RIGHT NOW AS WE MOVECLOSER TO THE END OF THE YEAR.70% SAID PRESIDENT TRUMP IS NOTDOING WELL.THE RESULTS WERE SIMILAR, FORCONGRESS.CHARLIE BAKER GOT A POSITIVERESPONSE, 79 PERCENT SAY HE ISDOING A GOOD JOB AT HANDLING THEVIRUS.THE POLL WAS CONDUCTED OCTOBER14.IT DOES HAVE A MARGIN FOR ERROROF





