Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena: The Series – official trailer (Netflix)

Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Selena: The Series – official trailer (Netflix)
Selena: The Series – official trailer (Netflix)

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Selena: The Series': See the first trailer at Netflix show about the Queen of Tejano music

A Netflix series about the life of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez will drop during...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Selena Quintanilla's Rise to Fame Is Highlighted in Netflix's 'Selena: The Series' Trailer

Christian Serratos waves to fans outside the window as she embodies Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s...
Just Jared - Published

Christian Serratos Shines As Selena In 'Selena: The Series' Trailer - Watch Now!

Christian Serratos gets into character as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the new trailer for...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Selena: The Series on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Selena: The Series on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Selena: The Series, directed by Hiromi Kamata. It stars Christian Serratos, Ricardo Chavira, Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:13Published
Noah Schnapp Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter [Video]

Noah Schnapp Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. Is..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:40Published
Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square movie [Video]

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square starring Christine Baranski - Official Trailer - Netflix Have a Holly Dolly #Christmas2020 with this Netflix holiday musical featuring 14 original songs by..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published