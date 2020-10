Hundreds turned out in Turin , Milan and other towns and cities on Monday night to vent their anger, sometimes violently, at the latest restrictions on bars, restaurants and other leisure centres.View on euronews

Coronavirus: Protests in Italy over new pandemic crackdown turn violent

Wasps flanker Jack Willis is rewarded for his outstanding form with a call-up to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup.

Eddie Jones says England "didn't miss a beat" when their Six Nations preparations were affected by the cancellation of the Barbarians match.

Violent protests broke out across Italy on Monday over new restrictions to curb the country's second wave of Covid. Clashes were reported in several major cities..

Protesters turned out by the hundreds in Turin, Milan and other Italian cities to vent their anger,...