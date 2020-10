Amy Coney Barrett swears into the Supreme Court

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 minutes ago

THAT STATE.(AD LIB TOSS TO WX)THE SUPRETHE SUPREME COURT HAS A NEWJUSTICE THIS MORNING...AND AMYCONEY BARRETT WILL BE AT THECOURT TODAY, FOR A SPECIALCEREMONY.SHE WAS SWORN IN AT THE WHITEHOUSE LAST NIGHT, WITH PRESIDENTWATCHING.IT’S A BIG WIN FOR HIM...ADDITO THE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY ONTHE COURT...JUST EIGHT DAYS FROMTHE ELECTION.DEMOCRATS ARE NOT HAPPY THECONFIRMATION EVEN TOOKPLACE...AND THEY HOPE THAT WILLHELP THEM IN THE ELECTION.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT LAURENBLANCHARD HAS MORE FROM OUTSIDETHE SUPREME COURT.(NATS: "I Amy Coney Barrett dosolemnly swear...that I wisupport and defend tConstitution of the UniteStates.")AMY CONEY BARRETT TOOK HERFIRST OF TWO OATHS AT THE WHITEHOUSE, ONE MONDAY NIGHT THEOTHER ON TUESDAY WITH CHIEFJUSTICE ROBERTSSHE WILL BECOME THE 115THSUPREME COURT JUSTICE.TRUMP says: "This is a momentoday for America, the UnitedStates Constitution and the fairimpartial rule of law."HER CONFIRMATION PASSED BY ASLIM MAJORITY.THE SUPREME COURT NOW HAS NINEJUSTICES AGAIN.SIX CONSERVATIVE AND THRLIBERAL.(NATS "The yeas are 52, the naysare 48.")IN PROTEST OF HOW CLOSE TO THEELECTION THE PROCESS WAS HELD,NOT A SINGLE DEMOCRAT VOTED FORHER, AND ONE REPUBLICAN SENATOR,SUSAN COLLINS OF MAINE, VOTEDAGAINST HERSCHUMER says: "This nominationis part of a decades long effortto tilt the judiciary to the farright to accomplish through thecourts what the radical rightand their allies, SenateRepublicans, could neveraccomplish through Congress.REPUBLICANS SAY THE CRITICISMOF THE NEW TO BE JUSTICE IS NOTFAIR, AND THAT A JUSTICE BARRETTWOULD HAVE HAD BIPARTISANSUPPORT IF THE VOTE HAD HAPPENEDAT ANOTHER TIME.GRAHAM says: "This is aboutJudge Barrett.

This is about htime.

Her moment....She’s goingon to the court because that’swhere she deserves to be."AFTER HER SWEARING-IN, JUSTICEBARRETT’S WORK WILL BEGIN ALMOSTIMMEDIATELY.SHE HAS A MEETING ON FRIDAY,AND ORAL ARGUMENTS BEGIN