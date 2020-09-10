Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Global  
 

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.


Nadhim Zahawi Nadhim Zahawi British Conservative politician

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3 [Video]

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal [Video]

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister [Video]

Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
Zahawi: Let’s not do ‘political point scoring’ [Video]

Zahawi: Let’s not do ‘political point scoring’

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has appealed to local leaders in the north of England not to do "political point scoring" following criticisms of Labour led authorities over perceived leaking of new restrictions. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

BBC Breakfast BBC Breakfast Breakfast television programme on BBC One and BBC News channels in the United Kingdom

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp' [Video]

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Gove: People must now work from home if they can [Video]

Gove: People must now work from home if they can

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment [Video]

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBCBreakfast that the technology to carry out the Prime Minister's moonshotattempt for testing doesn't currently exist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Covid: More than 50 Tory MPs call for 'road map' out of lockdown

 Northern areas hit hardest by Covid restrictions risk being "left behind", a letter to the PM warns.
BBC News
Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers [Video]

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break. Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

The day the Commons came back from the Blitz

 Rare archive footage shows the destruction of the House in 1941 and King George VI welcoming MPs back.
BBC News
Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals [Video]

Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime. There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street. Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays. However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister [Video]

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister

England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:20Published
Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns [Video]

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Business minister warns 2020 will be "a difficult year" after GDP figures announced [Video]

Business minister warns 2020 will be "a difficult year" after GDP figures announced

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi warned that 2020 “is going to be a difficultyear”, after new figures on GDP showed a struggling economy. He told BBCBreakfast: “This is a really tough year..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published