Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November.
Report by Etemadil.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions. Report by Thomasl.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has appealed to local leaders in the north of England not to do "political point scoring" following criticisms of Labour led authorities over perceived leaking of new restrictions. Report by Browna.
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break. Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.
Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime. There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street. Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays. However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.
