Presidential polling numbers 10/27
The national polls show Joe Biden at 51% and President Donald Trump at 44%.
Florida polls show Joe Biden at 50% and President Trump at 48%.
Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday.
CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential..
Cheddar Poll: Biden Leads Trump as COVID Edges Economy as Voters' Top IssueDemocratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 10 points in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new Cheddar/SurveyUSA poll. Among likely voters, 53 percent say Biden is..
Campaign Fundraising Trump Biden 10.15.2020Joe Biden is raking in the dough. The democratic presidential nominee says his campaign raised 383-million dollars in September -- surpassing his august haul of 364-million. The campaign said it was..