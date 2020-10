Gunfire erupts in Guinea as president heads for third term More than a dozen people were killed in clashes after preliminary results showed President Conde winning re-election.



Related videos from verified sources Marilyn Mosby 'Concerned' About Potential Violence Around Election



Election Day is two weeks away, and Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she's "concerned" violence could break out before and after the election. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago Soldiers Confess To Rohingya Genocide Campaign: 'Shoot All That You See And That You Hear'



Human rights NGO Fortify Rights has released what they say is credible footage featuring confessions from two Myanmar military deserters. The pair say in video confessions that they were ordered to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published on September 10, 2020