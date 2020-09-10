Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Corruption has major obstacles to economic, social progress of our country': Gen Bipin Rawat

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
'Corruption has major obstacles to economic, social progress of our country': Gen Bipin Rawat

'Corruption has major obstacles to economic, social progress of our country': Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat addressed a vigilance awareness week programme in Delhi on October 27.

"Corruption has been one of the major obstacles to the economic, political and social progress of our country.

I believe that all stakeholders need to work together to eradicate corruption," CDS said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bipin Rawat Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff

Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity [Video]

Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Both of them reiterated that they would lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest. They also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces. The Central Vigilance Commission in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:40Published
CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day [Video]

CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day. They paid tribute in Delhi on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Will sanction release of salaries today: NDMC Mayor on non-payment of salaries of health workers [Video]

Will sanction release of salaries today: NDMC Mayor on non-payment of salaries of health workers

Doctors and health workers at Hindu Rao Hospital continued their strike over non-payment of salaries in Delhi on October 27. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash met them and assured them that their 1 or 2 months' salaries will be released today. "Today evening, I will sanction the release of at least 1 or 2 months' salaries of each of them. They should withdraw the strike now and treat patients," NDMC Mayor told ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
'We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of free, open Indo-Pacific for all': Mark Esper [Video]

'We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of free, open Indo-Pacific for all': Mark Esper

US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all. He said, "As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world." "Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath Singh

Indian Air Force formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:56Published
Watch: Rafale jets get water cannon salute; stunning air display held [Video]

Watch: Rafale jets get water cannon salute; stunning air display held

Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a grand ceremony at the Ambala air base. The Rafale jets were given a ceremonial water cannon salute and it was followed by a stunning air..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published