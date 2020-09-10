'Corruption has major obstacles to economic, social progress of our country': Gen Bipin Rawat

"Corruption has been one of the major obstacles to the economic, political and social progress of our country.



Watch: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief take pledge of honesty & integrity



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane took the integrity pledge to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Both of them reiterated that they would lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest. They also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces. The Central Vigilance Commission in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40 Published on January 1, 1970 CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day. They paid tribute in Delhi on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970

Will sanction release of salaries today: NDMC Mayor on non-payment of salaries of health workers



Doctors and health workers at Hindu Rao Hospital continued their strike over non-payment of salaries in Delhi on October 27. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash met them and assured them that their 1 or 2 months' salaries will be released today. "Today evening, I will sanction the release of at least 1 or 2 months' salaries of each of them. They should withdraw the strike now and treat patients," NDMC Mayor told ANI. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970 'We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of free, open Indo-Pacific for all': Mark Esper



US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all. He said, "As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world." "Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970