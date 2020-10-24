Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain

Three truce attempts have failed to stop Azerbaijan and Armenia clashing, with more than 1,000 killed in one month.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree US-brokered ceasefire

 Two previous ceasefires over the conflict in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh were broken almost immediately.
BBC News
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks [Video]

Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks

As Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats arrived in the US for peace talks, fighting continued over Nagorno-Karabakh.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound [Video]

As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, some fear that those displaced by the fighting will help spread COVID further.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh despite U.S. talks [Video]

Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh despite U.S. talks

[NFA] New clashes broke out between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh a day after talks in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the enclave in more than a quarter of a century. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for violating third ceasefire [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for violating third ceasefire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published
Water supply at heart of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict [Video]

Water supply at heart of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Azerbaijanis are seeing a crucial supply of water return since their government took back a main reservoir that Armenia has occupied since the early 1990s.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral [Video]

Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral

An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh's army, and took two days' leave from the front line so that he could get married. The Nagorno-Karabakh region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The latest clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27, marking the biggest escalation of their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has denied attacking the building. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus


Tweets about this