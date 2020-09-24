Global  
 

Chinar Corps celebrates 74th Infantry Day in J and K's Srinagar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:27s
Chinar Corps celebrates 74th Infantry Day in J and K's Srinagar

Chinar Corps celebrates 74th Infantry Day in J and K's Srinagar

Chinar Corps celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at Badamibagh Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 27.

Several Army officials paid tribute to slain soldiers.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

While speaking to ANI, Lt.

General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said, "I congratulate infantry jawans deployed in tough terrains and hinterlands, they can reach where no one can reach.

Situation has improved (in Kashmir), youth should use it.

Young ones should focus on studies, others should work and not choose wrong path.

It's my appeal- If you've picked up arms and shot a video, doesn't mean you are a terrorist, you can come back."


Kashmir Valley Kashmir Valley Administrative Division in Jammu and Kashmir, India

CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day [Video]

CDS Rawat, Army chief lay wreath at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day. They paid tribute in Delhi on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published
Golf tournament organised in Srinagar to boost sports tourism [Video]

Golf tournament organised in Srinagar to boost sports tourism

In a bid to revive the domestic golf tourism industry, The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organised a golf tournament at Pahalgam golf course during its two-day autumn festival which concluded on October 18 at Pahalgam to attract golfers to Kashmir valley. Local Participants of this golf tournament hailed this step taken by the UT administration as it will help to revive the golf tourism in Kashmir valley.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:11Published

