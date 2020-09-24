Chinar Corps celebrates 74th Infantry Day in J and K's Srinagar

Chinar Corps celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at Badamibagh Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 27.

Several Army officials paid tribute to slain soldiers.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

While speaking to ANI, Lt.

General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said, "I congratulate infantry jawans deployed in tough terrains and hinterlands, they can reach where no one can reach.

Situation has improved (in Kashmir), youth should use it.

Young ones should focus on studies, others should work and not choose wrong path.

It's my appeal- If you've picked up arms and shot a video, doesn't mean you are a terrorist, you can come back."