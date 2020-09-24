Chinar Corps celebrates 74th Infantry Day in J and K's Srinagar

Several Army officials paid tribute to slain soldiers.
Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.
While speaking to ANI, Lt.
General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said, "I congratulate infantry jawans deployed in tough terrains and hinterlands, they can reach where no one can reach.
Situation has improved (in Kashmir), youth should use it.
Young ones should focus on studies, others should work and not choose wrong path.
It's my appeal- If you've picked up arms and shot a video, doesn't mean you are a terrorist, you can come back."
Security forces have killed Dr Saifullah, who was number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, in the encounter in Srinagar, informed Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a press conference on November 01. He said, "Dr Saifullah who was number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed in the encounter. It was a very successful operation. Dr Saifullah (slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist) was active since October 2014. He was associated with Burhan Wani for long time."
Security forces has most likely killed Hizbul Mujahideen chief Commander during an encounter in Srinagar on November 01, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir's Inspector-General of Police (IG). "We got informationa last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. Operation was launched and during encounter today, he was killed. We are 95% certain that he is Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect arrested. It's a great achievement of our security forces," Kumar told media in Srinagar.
A CRPF officer was killed in attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. Assistant Sub Inspector N C Badoley belonged to CRPF's 117 battalion. The terrorists attacked the CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora. Police said terrorists also decamped with Badoley's service weapon, an AK assault rifle. Badoley succumbed to injuries at Army's 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh. Police said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for terrorists.
The Indian Army has extended another olive branch to the misguided youth of the valley who have joined terrorism. Lieutenant General BS Raju, Goc (15 Corps), Indian Army said that while they would act against those who pick up arms, those who want to shun militancy and return to the mainstream are always welcome to do so. He added that militancy is not a one way street and encouraged them to give up arms and return. The commander also referred to similar incidents in the last few days where terrorists have heeded to advice from the security forces and surrendered. On October 26, a youth who had joined militancy in September 2020 surrendered during a live encounter. He was later reunited with his family members. In another such incident, two terrorists had surrendered before forces in Baramulla. They had also been freshly recruited into terror organisations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on Infantry Day. They paid tribute in Delhi on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of The Sikh Regiment.
In a bid to revive the domestic golf tourism industry, The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organised a golf tournament at Pahalgam golf course during its two-day autumn festival which concluded on October 18 at Pahalgam to attract golfers to Kashmir valley. Local Participants of this golf tournament hailed this step taken by the UT administration as it will help to revive the golf tourism in Kashmir valley.
Srinagar's Dal Lake once again has regained its charm of water sports activities after months of halt. The lockdown shut all the sports activities in the Valley and bound people to stay in their houses..
