IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi looks to break losing streak

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 47 of the ongoing IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous games and get back to winning ways to get closer to play-offs berth.

Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the upcoming match.