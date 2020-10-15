Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. He interacted with the food vendors through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the conferencing. PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 01, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, to resume livelihood activities.
Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister has been warned by a group of 50Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic isthreatening his election pledge to “level-up” the country. More than eightmillion people in England – predominantly in the North – will be under themost stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break. Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge.
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg recalled an episode of Peppa Pig as he gave his support for a puddle jumping contest. The World Puddle Jumping Championships are usually held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering but in order to comply with social distancing restrictions this year they are taking place online. Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone called for a "statement in support" of the event.
Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.