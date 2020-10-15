Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic.

The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nadhim Zahawi Nadhim Zahawi British Conservative politician

Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind [Video]

Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3 [Video]

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal [Video]

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister [Video]

Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PM Modi to review state of economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today

 Though the finance minister is not carrying a specified agenda for discussion with the PM, she is likely to present a picture of the state of the economy and..
DNA

India's Covid-19 active cases stand at 6.25 lakh, lowest after 11 weeks

 Active cases of Covid-19 in the country have "drastically declined" to 6.25 lakh comprising merely 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, with 35 per cent of the..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals could reach limit within 15 days [Video]

Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals could reach limit within 15 days

Belgium's interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson, Yves Van Laethem, said Monday that the capacity of the country's intensive care units could be reached in the next two weeks. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:52Published
PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries [Video]

PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. He interacted with the food vendors through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the conferencing. PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 01, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, to resume livelihood activities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson under pressure to detail ‘road-map out of lockdown’ [Video]

Boris Johnson under pressure to detail ‘road-map out of lockdown’

Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister has been warned by a group of 50Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic isthreatening his election pledge to “level-up” the country. More than eightmillion people in England – predominantly in the North – will be under themost stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
More pressure on UK government over free meals for disadvantaged children [Video]

More pressure on UK government over free meals for disadvantaged children

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that the government will not fund free school meals for children at risk of going hungry in England over the half-term holiday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published
Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers [Video]

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break. Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
PM serves up new hospital food [Video]

PM serves up new hospital food

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

MP Stuart Anderson 'received death threats' over school meals vote

 Stuart Anderson says some Conservative MPs "are afraid to go outside their house at the moment".
BBC News
Rees-Mogg channels Peppa Pig to praise puddle jumping [Video]

Rees-Mogg channels Peppa Pig to praise puddle jumping

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg recalled an episode of Peppa Pig as he gave his support for a puddle jumping contest. The World Puddle Jumping Championships are usually held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering but in order to comply with social distancing restrictions this year they are taking place online. Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone called for a "statement in support" of the event. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

Conservative MP quits government job over free school meals

 Caroline Ansell has resigned after voting for a Labour plan to offer free school meals in the holidays.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Social media: Is it really biased against US Republicans?

 Many conservative Americans believe Facebook and Twitter are biased against them, despite denials.
BBC News

Facebook and Twitter face challenges with election misinformation

 CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joined "Red and Blue" for a closer look at Twitter's new initiative to counter election misinformation and how Facebook is..
CBS News

Tweets about this