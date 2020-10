Judge Amy Coney Barrett Becomes Newest Associate Justice On Supreme Court Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Judge Amy Coney Barrett Becomes Newest Associate Justice On Supreme Court Nancy Chen reports she was sworn in Monday night after a marathon debate on the Senate floor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PartialObservor RT @SenateGOP: Today, we will do our job. Today, we will fill the seat. Today, we will have nine. Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett becomes… 1 hour ago alan stagles RT @LifeNewsToo: Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett becomes Justice Amy Coney Barrett! 4 hours ago JustPattyB RT @LifeNewsHQ: Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett becomes Justice Amy Coney Barrett! 5 hours ago Fungai Chiposi 🇿🇼🚀 Just imagine if @JudgeAmyBarrett actually just becomes a SCOTUS judge and not a Liberal or Conservative judge. The… https://t.co/r70rpxbweb 5 hours ago stargazette.com Judge Amy Coney Barrett becomes the fifth woman to join the Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by the death o… https://t.co/N4AXJwOp7E 6 hours ago Goldberg Variations RT @LifeNewsHQ: Today’s the day Judge Amy Coney Barrett becomes a Supreme Court Justice. Let's get excited! 7 hours ago Pansy-Chic @NeuroticPeach @Chai_Tea0715 @RPhandoms @ThomasSanders It’s the president’s job to nominate a candidate if a seat b… https://t.co/lLzacuC0c0 8 hours ago