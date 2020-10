Nottingham bars host Halloween event early ahead of tier 3 lockdown Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:32s - Published Nottingham bars host Halloween event early ahead of tier 3 lockdown A Halloween event in Nottingham city centre was bought forward on Sunday (October 25) to avoid cancellation due to a tier 3 lockdown coming into force on Thursday (October 29) at midnight. 0

