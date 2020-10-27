India-US 2+2 Dialogue: India, US ink strategic defence pact days before US Polls|Oneindia News

Days before the US Presidential polls, The long-awaited Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US, was signed today as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the third edition of the 2+2 talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh hailed the defence pact saying that signing of BECA with US is a significant move.

BECA, which is the fourth and final foundational understanding the US has with India, will allow India to gain access to precision data and topographical images on a real time basis from United States military satellites.

The signing of the long-negotiated defence pact comes in the backdrop of India's tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh