BECA pact signed; India & US lash out at China l Who said what

India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US.

At a press conference after the 2+2 meeting, India and US lashed out at China over its transgressions with the US committing to stand by India.

‘The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty,’ Pompeo said at the press conference.

‘Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,’ he added.

The crucial defence pact comes as India & China are engaged in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh and a week ahead of presidential polls in the US.

