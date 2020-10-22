BECA pact signed; India & US lash out at China l Who said what
India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US.
At a press conference after the 2+2 meeting, India and US lashed out at China over its transgressions with the US committing to stand by India.
‘The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty,’ Pompeo said at the press conference.
‘Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,’ he added.
The crucial defence pact comes as India & China are engaged in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh and a week ahead of presidential polls in the US.
US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all. He said, "As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world." "Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China," he added.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital on October 27 at Hyderabad House. While addressing the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said, "We have strengthened our defence and security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security and information sharing." "Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day and principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. “I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends. It was postponed because of the virus. I'm glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few days," said Pompeo during a press briefing. He added, "I'm also sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.” The Trump administration also hit Chinese media outlets in the US with new restrictions. “They are all substantially owned or controlled by a foreign government. We’re not placing any restrictions on what these outlets can publish in the United States. We simply want to ensure that American people, consumers of information, can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party itself. They are not the same thing,” he said.
