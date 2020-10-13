Gal Gadot joins campaign to end forced teenage marriage

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has joined a new campaign to stop teenage girls being forced into marriage.

Gal Gadot defends star-studded Imagine video Gal Gadot has defended her star-studded Imagine video after it was ridiculed on social media in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending: Gal Gadot defends viral Imagine video after ridicule, James Van Der Beek explains relocation to Texas, and Cardi B ber In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now...