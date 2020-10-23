US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty.
He said, "US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party.
Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean." "We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley.
US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty" he added.
After the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue between India and US in New Delhi, the Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said the India-US relations go beyond political parties and that the bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC will remain important irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections. "It's incredibly important for Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper to go to India, and have this 2+2 (dialogue). Our relationship between the United States and India has been around for very long time and will be around for decades and much longer in the future. The relationship goes beyond political parties...We believe that the values that bind us together will be important for whoever wins this presidential election," Ortagus told ANI on October 28.
Scientist of India Meteorological Department of Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava informed that Delhi has recorded its lowest temperature in month of October since 1994. He said, "Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius (at Safdarjung) today, the lowest in the month of October after 1994. The particulate matter (PM) is very poor in the national capital currently and air quality may deteriorate further in coming days."
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on October 29 launched 'Green Delhi' mobile application to increase citizens' participation in fight against pollution. The new application will ensure timely action against pollution sources in national capital. "Today we are launching Green Delhi application. You can file complaints about pollution through this app, you can click pictures and upload it on the application. You can upload video, audio, photos in this app," said CM Kejriwal.
Updating on rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, contract tracing has been intensified in national capital. He also said it could be third wave, however, need to wait for a week to be sure. "Yesterday Delhi witnessed 5,673 COVID cases and 40 deaths. 5,665 beds are occupied and 10,100 beds are vacant in the national capital. We are also doing test of COVID positives' close contacts. Our aim is that no single case is left, that is why the numbers are rising. Contact tracing has also been intensified. Testing has also been increased," said Satyendar Jain. On being asked about third COVID wave, Jain said, "It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID-19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase."
India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US. At a press conference after the 2+2 meeting, India and US lashed out at China over its transgressions with the US committing to stand by India. ‘The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty,’ Pompeo said at the press conference. ‘Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,’ he added. The crucial defence pact comes as India & China are engaged in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh and a week ahead of presidential polls in the US. Watch the video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:10Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks started campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly election with a rally in Sasaram. During the rally, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and Pulwama. He said, “Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I pay my respects to them.” PM Modi also attacked UPA govt in his maiden rally. He said, “In UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them not to stall Bihar's development. Angered by their defeat, they didn’t let Nitish ji take a step forward. They wasted 10 years of CM Nitishji.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:35Published
Polling in the first phase of Bihar polls underway in 71 of the 243 assembly constituencies of the state. Rattled by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's strong support for India's efforts to defend its..
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National..