Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo

US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty.

He said, "US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party.

Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean." "We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley.

US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty" he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

PM Modi meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper [Video]

PM Modi meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting. Both Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India for third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
BECA pact signed; India & US lash out at China l Who said what [Video]

BECA pact signed; India & US lash out at China l Who said what

India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US. At a press conference after the 2+2 meeting, India and US lashed out at China over its transgressions with the US committing to stand by India. ‘The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty,’ Pompeo said at the press conference. ‘Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,’ he added. The crucial defence pact comes as India & China are engaged in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh and a week ahead of presidential polls in the US. Watch the video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:10Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Our military to military cooperation is progressing well: Rajnath after 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue [Video]

Our military to military cooperation is progressing well: Rajnath after 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that their military to military cooperation is progressing very well. He said, "Our military to military cooperation is progressing very well. In two days meeting, we also explored probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighbourhood and beyond." "We also agreed that upholding rules-based international order respecting rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international sea and uploading territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Will sanction release of salaries today: NDMC Mayor on non-payment of salaries of health workers [Video]

Will sanction release of salaries today: NDMC Mayor on non-payment of salaries of health workers

Doctors and health workers at Hindu Rao Hospital continued their strike over non-payment of salaries in Delhi on October 27. North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash met them and assured them that their 1 or 2 months' salaries will be released today. "Today evening, I will sanction the release of at least 1 or 2 months' salaries of each of them. They should withdraw the strike now and treat patients," NDMC Mayor told ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
'We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of free, open Indo-Pacific for all': Mark Esper [Video]

'We stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of free, open Indo-Pacific for all': Mark Esper

US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all. He said, "As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world." "Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Indian Ocean Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)

Seychelles election marks first opposition victory in 44 years

 An Anglican priest won the Seychelles presidential election on Sunday, marking the first opposition victory since the Indian Ocean archipelago’s independence..
WorldNews

Missing Flight MH370: Aviation experts think they have found crash site, call for searches to start again

 Aviation experts say they have located a probable crash site of MH370 and a new search of the ocean floor should be started.They believe the Malaysia Airlines..
New Zealand Herald

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

 By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is..
WorldNews

Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party Political party of China

India, US can cooperate on defeating Wuhan-originated virus, threats from Chinese Communist Party: Pompeo

 "We have a lot to discuss today, from cooperating on defeating the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, to confronting the Chinese Communist Party's threats to..
IndiaTimes

Galwan River Galwan River

Bihar polls | ‘Wasted 10 years of CM Nitish’: PM Modi blasts UPA govt in maiden rally [Video]

Bihar polls | ‘Wasted 10 years of CM Nitish’: PM Modi blasts UPA govt in maiden rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks started campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly election with a rally in Sasaram. During the rally, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and Pulwama. He said, “Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I pay my respects to them.” PM Modi also attacked UPA govt in his maiden rally. He said, “In UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them not to stall Bihar's development. Angered by their defeat, they didn’t let Nitish ji take a step forward. They wasted 10 years of CM Nitishji.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:35Published

Modi govt's focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China: Nadda

 Laying the foundation stone of the BJP's six offices in Himachal Pradesh, virtually from Delhi, he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Pompeo says US will stand with India as it confronts threats to sovereignty, recounts Galwan Valley clash with Chin… https://t.co/b0i9R8U07I 22 seconds ago

kashyaptwitt

B. Kashyap RT @ANI: #WATCH: We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men & women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest… 2 minutes ago

M4_VED

FreeTibetNewsसंस्कृत प्रचारक RT @republic: Pompeo lambasts China after 2+2 meet, says US will stand with India in confronting threat https://t.co/eQfCS7DY5d 2 minutes ago

Skysreesan

S Akash RT @ani_digital: Pompeo says US will stand with India as it confronts threats to sovereignty, recounts Galwan Valley clash with Chinese tro… 7 minutes ago

_Adarsh_Patel_2

The Stellar Cygnus @YuvrajAgarwal20 @EnemySlayer24_7 Yeah, you are totally right.. And if QUAD becomes a NATO like alliance then India… https://t.co/rEoCqUuXDR 13 minutes ago

AnujKum15355659

Anuj Kumar RT @dhwaniii_shetty: We the people of India will always stand with our frnd France. Well done @EmmanuelMacron. Soon India needs to take bo… 18 minutes ago

MonicaS98265870

Monica Sharma Pompeo says 'US will stand with India', signs landmark defence pact https://t.co/gHKRrHvOLA 18 minutes ago

pkmukherjee001

Prashant Mukherjee US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo gives an unambiguous statement. The USA will stand with India during any eventua… https://t.co/F0y3SZMIdH 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lot to discuss to co-operate amid COVID-19 pandemic: Mike Pompeo [Video]

Lot to discuss to co-operate amid COVID-19 pandemic: Mike Pompeo

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published