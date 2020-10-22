US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo
US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty.
He said, "US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party.
Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean." "We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley.
US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty" he added.
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting. Both Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India for third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US. At a press conference after the 2+2 meeting, India and US lashed out at China over its transgressions with the US committing to stand by India. ‘The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty,’ Pompeo said at the press conference. ‘Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,’ he added. The crucial defence pact comes as India & China are engaged in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh and a week ahead of presidential polls in the US. Watch the video for all the details.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that their military to military cooperation is progressing very well. He said, "Our military to military cooperation is progressing very well. In two days meeting, we also explored probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighbourhood and beyond." "We also agreed that upholding rules-based international order respecting rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international sea and uploading territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential," he added.
US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all. He said, "As the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world." "Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China," he added.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue..