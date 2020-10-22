Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine

The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam Reed reports.
A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations about business dealings between the Biden family and Chinese counterparts.
The military leader of Sudan's sovereign council says a recently announced "normalization" deal with Israel benefits both sides, despite some opposition at home and suggestions that Khartoum was pressured into compliance. David Doyle reports.
Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published