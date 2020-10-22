Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine

Donald Trump in profile



Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

