Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out against Donald Trump.

Putin offers NATO site inspections to avoid missile buildup

 MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Monday that NATO and Russia should conduct mutual inspections of each other's military bases to secure..
Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis [Video]

Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Roundup: Putin says ready to strengthen Russia-China cooperation

 MOSCOW, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Russia-China relations and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation...
Ukraine votes: Local elections seen as a test for embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy [Video]

Ukraine votes: Local elections seen as a test for embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Widespread corruption and worsening living standards have seen support for the president's party fall to 17%, down from a high of 43% in last year's parliament elections.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Hunter Biden: What was he doing in Ukraine and China?

 What is the background to the claims made by President Trump about Ukraine and the Bidens?
Bolton: "I have regrets" about impeachment process

 In an interview on "The Takeout" podcast, former national security adviser John Bolton told Major Garrett that he has "regrets" about how impeachment played..
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on..
Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family [Video]

Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family

A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations about business dealings between the Biden family and Chinese counterparts.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

'Nothing was unethical': Joe Biden defends Hunter Biden under pressure from Trump in debate

 Joe Biden sought to fend off questions about his son, Hunter Biden, and potential conflicts of interest overseas during the last presidential debate.
Sudan leader denies 'blackmail' over Israel deal [Video]

Sudan leader denies 'blackmail' over Israel deal

The military leader of Sudan's sovereign council says a recently announced "normalization" deal with Israel benefits both sides, despite some opposition at home and suggestions that Khartoum was pressured into compliance. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published
Donald Trump in profile [Video]

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

US election 2020: Little faith in Trump or Biden, suggests Arab poll

 Neither candidate is popular but most prefer a Biden presidency, a survey in the Middle East finds.
Vladimir Putin Sees Nothing 'Criminal' In Hunter Biden's Ukraine Work

Vladimir Putin Sees Nothing 'Criminal' In Hunter Biden's Ukraine Work Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin has openly disagreed with President Trump's debate claims...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderUpworthy


Putin rejects Trump's criticism of Biden family business

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden's past...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness Insider



President Trump Back In Pennsylvania Where Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Is Leading [Video]

President Trump Back In Pennsylvania Where Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Is Leading

CBS4's Bofta Yimam reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published
Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day [Video]

Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day

The presidential candidates are taking very different approaches on the campaign trail. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Huge lines for early voting in New York [Video]

Huge lines for early voting in New York

New York continued to see huge lines outside polling stations as early voting continued on Monday 26 October.For the first time, the state is allowing people to vote early in a presidential election.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published