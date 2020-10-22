Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact

Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them.

A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Sir Keir Starmer involved in 'minor road traffic accident' with cyclist [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer involved in 'minor road traffic accident' with cyclist

Sir Keir Starmer was involved in a “minor road traffic accident” with acyclist on Sunday, a spokesman for the Labour leader has said. The Sunnewspaper reported that the accident happened in Kentish Town, north-westLondon, and left the cyclist with minor injuries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Labour call for government u-turn on free school meals [Video]

Labour call for government u-turn on free school meals

Shadow Children's minister Tulip Siddiq has called on the government to u-turn its decision not to provide free school meals during the school holidays. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Piers Corbyn 'specifically targeted by police' at anti-lockdown protest court heard

 Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's brother is accused of breaking coronavirus regulations.
BBC News
Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate [Video]

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says [Video]

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Social media: Is it really biased against US Republicans?

 Many conservative Americans believe Facebook and Twitter are biased against them, despite denials.
BBC News

Tweets about this