SCOTUS VOTE 10272020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Judge Amy Coney Barrett headed for the Supreme Court.

More than ... forecast ... in our top story this morning---mixed feelings across america...as judge amy coney barrett is headed for the feelings across america...as judge amy coney barrett is headed for the supreme court.

Voting along party lines..

The senate confirmed her by a narrow 52-to-48 majority.

The only lawmaker to cross party lines was senator susan collins.

She voted with democrats because she says it's too close to election day to consider a nominee.

L3: abc 36 top story white amy coney barret confirmed to supreme court barrett's nomination process was one of the quickest in modern times.

The 48-year-old is the third justice nominated by president donald trump... and gives conservatives a six-to-three majority on the court.

"trump: this is a momentous day for america, the united states constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law."

L3: abc 36 top story white amy coney barret confirmed to supreme court meanwhile--- senate majority leader mitch mcconnell is getting some backlash from kentuckians and his democratic rival in the election because of the vote.

He defended it..saying this is the outcome of successful elections.

#### l3: abc 36 top story white sen.

Mitch mcconnell (r) majority




