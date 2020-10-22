Global
NASA Has Just Made This Incredible Discovery on the Moon
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
NASA Has Just Made This Incredible Discovery on the Moon
Video Credit:
Cerise Media English
- Duration: 01:13s - Published
2 minutes ago
NASA Has Just Made This Incredible Discovery on the Moon
Nasa makes 'exciting new discovery' about the moon
Nasa is set to announce what it describes as an "exciting new discovery" about the moon.The US...
New Zealand Herald - Published
5 days ago
Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
•
Business Insider
•
Zee News
‘Exciting new discovery about the Moon’ is coming that will impact NASA’s upcoming lunar mission
NASA is teasing an “exciting new discovery” about the Moon which was made thanks to a telescope...
WorldNews - Published
5 days ago
NASA Discovers Water on Moon’s Sunlit Surface
The National Space and Aeronautics Administration (NASA) on Monday, 26 October, confirmed the...
WorldNews - Published
8 hours ago
Frozen water discovered in more places on Moon, scientists confirm