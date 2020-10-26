Global  
 

Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett’s first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.

Story: https://bit.ly/37LUwmT


Amy Coney Barrett Set to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday

Amy Coney Barrett Set to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday

President Trump will secure a political victory as Amy Coney Barrett is set to be confirmed to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Amy Coney Barrett swears first of two Supreme Court oaths hours after being confirmed by Senate

 After one of the most partisan confirmation votes in U.S. history, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is preparing to become the latest Supreme Court justice. She'll swear..
Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in to the Supreme Court by Justice Clarence Thomas, to the opposition of Congressional Democrats. Also, new U.S. coronavirus..
Election live updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to Midwest

 Tuesday marks one week before Election Day, as some form of voting is already underway in all 50 states.
US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USpresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Courting controversy: Supreme Court confirmation rankles progressives

Courting controversy: Supreme Court confirmation rankles progressives

AP Top Stories October 27 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 27th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court; Biden to campaign in Georgia, Trump going to Wisconsin; Coronavirus..
United States: Prospects For The U.S. Federal Courts - Torys LLP

President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the...
Ted Cruz: Barrett Nomination Trump's 'Most Important Decision'

The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court may well be the "most important...
Meet the four women who preceded Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court

Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old U.S. Court of Appeals judge nominated by President Donald Trump, fills...
SCOTUS VOTE 10272020

SCOTUS VOTE 10272020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett headed for the Supreme Court.

SCOTUS VOTE

SCOTUS VOTE

Judge Amy Coney Barrett headed for the Supreme Court.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Becomes Newest Associate Justice On Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Becomes Newest Associate Justice On Supreme Court

Nancy Chen reports she was sworn in Monday night after a marathon debate on the Senate floor.

