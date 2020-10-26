|
|
|
Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court
Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett’s first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.
Story: https://bit.ly/37LUwmT
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories October 27 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday October 27th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court; Biden to campaign in Georgia, Trump going to Wisconsin; Coronavirus..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the...
Mondaq - Published
|
The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court may well be the "most important...
Newsmax - Published
|
Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old U.S. Court of Appeals judge nominated by President Donald Trump, fills...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •NYTimes.com •CBS News •Upworthy •Belfast Telegraph
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|