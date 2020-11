Firefighters heroically rescue deer from icy lake in Colorado Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:35s - Published on October 27, 2020 Firefighters heroically rescue deer from icy lake in Colorado Watch as firefighters come to the rescue of a deer stuck in an icy lake in Evergreen, Colorado. Credit to 'Evergreen Fire Rescue'. 0

