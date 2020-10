Early voting numbers ahead of 2016 totals Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 6 minutes ago Early voting numbers ahead of 2016 totals Early voting numbers are ahead of 2016 totals. Democrats have been leading the polls - some political analysts speculate republican turnout is low because some may have been listening to President Trump's claims against mail-in voting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rachel @BobDarrin @11tulips @sherylp461 They’re voting early in person. I’ve been watching the numbers in my county, and t… https://t.co/iD2KeuF0xQ 9 hours ago The Centrist @realVladLenin @MSNBC @HayesBrown Biden doesnt do big rallies dude. 😂 He notices there’s a deadly pandemic going on… https://t.co/yyyl7OhQcJ 9 hours ago MCMII RT @TheTandD: Voters are continuing to cast absentee ballots in record numbers ahead of the Nov. 3 election. https://t.co/lNs3U7thqm 11 hours ago The T&D Voters are continuing to cast absentee ballots in record numbers ahead of the Nov. 3 election. https://t.co/lNs3U7thqm 11 hours ago TrumpVirusSpreadingAllOver RT @Dragonfly_Drama: voting, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. “One distinct advantage for Biden in the early numbers is the share… 12 hours ago ❈ Monika ❈ voting, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. “One distinct advantage for Biden in the early numbers is the sha… https://t.co/YwRWhXsdcx 12 hours ago Rizzuto Babyface @robbysoave early voting numbers in Florida are not looking good for Biden. GOP is ahead in Miami-Dade 13 hours ago Diamond Dave @MrDarthVader2U Many have Biden slightly ahead and early voting, young voter numbers are quite promising. 14 hours ago