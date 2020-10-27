|
Several dead in blast at religious school in Pakistan’s Peshawar
Explosion in a mosque that also serves as a religious school kills seven people and wounds at least 109 others.
Bombing hits Pakistan religious school
A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people and wounded more than 80, police and hospital officials said. Edward Baran reports.
A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least...
Dozens of others were injured in the attack during a class in the city of Peshawar, police said.
