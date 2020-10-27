Global  
 

Several dead in blast at religious school in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s
Explosion in a mosque that also serves as a religious school kills seven people and wounds at least 109 others.


Bombing hits Pakistan religious school

Bombing hits Pakistan religious school

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people and wounded more than 80, police and hospital officials said.

India may get five military theatre commands, one each for China and Pakistan

 According to military and national security planners, the remake of Northern Command will begin from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh and continue till Kibithu, the last..
Pakistan: At least four dead in Peshawar school attack

 Dozens of others were injured in the attack during a class in the city of Peshawar, police said.
Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least 7, including children

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least...
Pakistan blast: At least four dead in Peshawar school attack

Dozens of others were injured in the attack during a class in the city of Peshawar, police said.
Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High..

Peshawar blast: Students dead in huge explosion, many wounded | Oneindia News

Peshawar blast: Students dead in huge explosion, many wounded | Oneindia News

At least 7 students were killed and scores were injured in a blast in a madarsa in Pakistan's Peshawar. A blast ripped through the religious school in north western Pakistan as more than 60 students..

