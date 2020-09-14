Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles invests in new U.K. arena venue

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Harry Styles invests in new U.K. arena venue

Harry Styles invests in new U.K. arena venue

Harry Styles is investing in a new arena to be built in his hometown of Manchester, England.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harry Styles Harry Styles English singer and songwriter

ShowBiz Minute: Silento, Styles, Oliviers

 Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85; Harry Styles investing in new music venue in Manchester; Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with..
USATODAY.com
Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman [Video]

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is in final talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming new gay romantic drama, My Policeman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Trending: Felicity Jones welcomes first child, Harry Styles lands second movie role, and Wonder Woman 1984 release pushed back t [Video]

Trending: Felicity Jones welcomes first child, Harry Styles lands second movie role, and Wonder Woman 1984 release pushed back t

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Man fined £10,000 after 50 attend Manchester party

 Greater Manchester Police says it has issued 52 fines since tier three rules came into force.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester [Video]

Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sends a message to those in Manchesteras the city heads into Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Invests in New State-of-the-Art Manchester Arena

Harry Styles is investing in a new arena to be built in his hometown of Manchester. Dubbed “Co-op...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena' [Video]

Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena'

There's a new name for Pepsi Center in Denver. Get ready to go to Ball Arena.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:17Published
'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview [Video]

'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram and Harry Melling spoke to THR about their new Netflix limited series 'The Queen's Gambit.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:35Published
Harry Styles' New Haircut Is Sending Fans Into a Frenzy [Video]

Harry Styles' New Haircut Is Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

The singer was spotted out and about with noticeably shorter hair, after rocking long curly locks during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: People     Duration: 01:03Published