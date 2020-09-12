‘Long COVID’ Sufferers Could Be Left With Lower IQs and Aged Brains
Video Credit:
Veuer
- Duration: 01:05s - Published
3 minutes ago
‘Long COVID’ Sufferers Could Be Left With Lower IQs and Aged Brains
A new study reveals yet another long-term consequence of the novel coronavirus.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
COVID-19 Can Cause Severe Multi-Organ Inflammation In Adults Adults with severe COVID-19 risk developing dangerous levels of inflammation in several key organs. According to UPI, the inflammation can occur simultaneously in the brain, heart, lungs, and kidneys... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago
NHS to officially recognise 'Long Covid' While, thankfully, Covid-19 has been a brief and mild virus for many, it has left some with long-lasting symptoms. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago
Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77 Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on September 12, 2020