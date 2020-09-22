JTS Mortgage MInute 10/27/20 - Refinance Boom

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 11 minutes ago

It's an excellent time to refinance to a lower interest rate, lower your monthly payments, or shorten the term of your loan

With mortgage rates as low as they are, it comes as no surprise that 2020 is experiencing a refinance boom.

In fact, according to a recent forbes advisor study, 43% of 30-year mortgage holders are eligible for a refinance that would lower their mortgage rates.

Refinancing to another 30-year fixed-rate mortgage might be an automatic first choice for many homeowners.

But if you've been in your house a few years, refinancing to a 15- , 20-, or 25-year mortgage can keep you from prolonging the debt and piling up interest costs.

The monthly payments on a 15- year loan can be higher, but the interest rates are lower, which means you can save money in the long-run.

According to a recent fannie mae survey, more people think now is a good time to sell a home.

This is an improvement from the first months of the pandemic, when potential sellers didn?t want shoppers in their homes, and they were worried about the state of the economy.

If seller sentiment continues to improve, that could help bolster supply and take away some of the pressure on home prices.??

With the current pandemic, upcoming election, and everything else going on in the world right now, we can all use some positive news these days.

Luckily, interest rates remain low, which is certainly good news for homebuyers and homeowners who would like to refinance.

