More Than 91K Flee As Silverado Fire Continues To Rage Tuesday Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:54s - Published 4 minutes ago More Than 91K Flee As Silverado Fire Continues To Rage Tuesday The Silverado Fire which broke out east of Irvine and Lake Forest and has forced 91,000 people to evacuate came dangerously close to neighborhoods early Tuesday morning as firefighters successfully battled to hold back the flames. 0

