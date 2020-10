Water Street in Henderson is extended Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 44 seconds ago Water Street in Henderson is extended Historic Water Street in Downtown Henderson has been extended! It officially stretches from Warm Springs to Boulder Highway. This comes after the Cadence Master Planned Community partnered with The City of Henderson to make the change. 0

