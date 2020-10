Ed Sheeran tops heat magazine's Rich List for second year running Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:42s - Published 5 minutes ago Ed Sheeran tops heat magazine's Rich List for second year running 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West tops list of highest paid celebrity men



Kanye West has been named Forbes magazine's top-earning male celebrity after banking $180 million dollars over the past year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on September 2, 2020