Centre's decision to make committee on black money shown its commitment towards corruption: PM Modi

PM Modi spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and said that ‘dynastic corruption’ is a big impediment in the progress of the country. ‘Today, I am going to mention another big challenge before you. This challenge has been gradually growing in the past decades and has taken a formidable form in the country. This is the challenge of dynastic corruption that is, corruption which is carried forward by one generation after another,’ PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also added that ‘dynastic corruption’ had become a part of political tradition in some states. The prime minister said there is a need to have systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption. ‘Be it corruption, economic offences, drugs network, money laundering, terrorism or terror funding, all these are connected to each other. So, we need to work together with a holistic approach against corruption, through systemic checks, effective audits and capacity building and training,’ the Prime Minister said. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48 Published on January 1, 1970 Country has left behind era of scams: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that due to Direct Benefit Transfer over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand crore being saved from going into wrong hands. "We can say that country has left behind the era of scams," said Modi. "Now through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), poor get 100% benefits of govt schemes, they get it directly in their bank accounts. Due to DBT, over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand cr being saved from going into wrong hands. Today, we can say that country has left behind the era of scams," added Modi. He addressed people while taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Fighting corruption is collective responsibility: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the inauguration ceremony of the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing. He said that corruption not only impacted development of the nation but also destroyed the social balance. He added that fighting corruption is only a responsibility of an agency or an institution rather it's a collective responsibility. The theme of this year's conference is - Satark Bharat, Samruddha Bharat. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published on January 1, 1970

