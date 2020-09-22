Global  
 

Centre's decision to make committee on black money shown its commitment towards corruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the inauguration ceremony of the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing.

He said that decision of making committee on black money has shown Cetnre's commitment towards corruption and in recent days the nation is progressing ahead on zero-tolerance policy.

The theme of this year's conference is - 'Satark Bharat, Samruddha Bharat'.


