With just a week to go before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a 25-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Maryland, the latest Gonzales College poll found.

Former VP Joe Biden Has More Than 20% Lead Over President Trump, Gonzales College Polls Says

With 11 days to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden got some favorable polls in...

Former Vice President Joe Biden has regained a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Texas,...

(CNN)What is haunting the campaign of 2020? The ghost of 2016, when Donald Trump overcame dismal...