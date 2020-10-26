300-Year-Old Property Gets An Incredible Tech Makeover For Halloween

A 300-year-old house has been transformed into a spooky house thanks to an incredible Halloween light display.

The Old Bury, the oldest house in Stevenage Old Town, was completely made-over using state-of-the art projecting mapping and the connective power of Samsung Smartthings technology to thrill a few lucky local families in a series of private covid compliant performances ahead of Halloween night.

Onlookers were left in awe as they witnessed a custom built 13ft high mechanical skeleton and a field of smart-tech powered pumpkins come to life.

Theatrical fog and lighting added to the spectacle as the entire lightshow was synched to a modern Halloween music track and spooky sound effects.

Smartthings tech was controlled and monitored via the Smartthings App.

And used to adjust and trigger the lighting and music featured in the show.