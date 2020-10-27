Halloween Treats GDK 102720

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

TV designer Ms. Lauren Makk, joins Lyssa High with suggestions for Halloween tricks and treats this season.

... or sick ... c1 3 with all of lisa: well, halloween is coming with all of its fun traditions and some special challenges.

Of course, this year, joining us with suggestions for halloween tricks and treats is tv designer, ms. lauren mack.

Thank you for joining us.

Lauren mack: thank you so much for having me.

Lisa: now i have to ask you about this.

You're formerly the lead designer for ms. oprah winfrey's network home made simple.

Tell us about that.

Lauren mack: yes.

Oh man.

What an experience?

I mean, hello, i'm working for the queen oprah winfrey.

Lisa: it doesn't get much better than that, right?

Lauren mack: not much.

Lisa: all right.

So lauren, let's get right to it.

So how do we have halloween fun during challenging times?

Lauren mack: you know what, i think it's all about creating new and memorable experiences and maybe even some new traditions.

This year particularly, i have younger kids, we're going to snuggle up on the couch.

We're going to pop in a spooky movie, and we're going to enjoy some delicious snacks and treats.

Now, no snack is complete without delicious cheese, but not just any cheese, wisconsin cheese.

Wisconsin is the state of cheese, and they actually win more awards for cheese than anywhere in the world.

I didn't even know about this, but they require a license to make cheese.

Oh my gosh.

Okay.

So how is o be different this year?

And it's available in liquor stores nationwide for under $16.

Just please drink responsibly, okay?

Lisa: always, always, lauren.

Now, okay, so you talked about the drinks.

Do you have any other suggestions for adult halloween treats or for treats in general?

Lauren mack: absolutely.

I got something for everybody.

If you're staying in like me, bring the the trick or treating to you by having tons of delightful desserts sent right to your front door.

I love edible's new gourmet handmade chocolate dip products.

They only use the highest quality ingredients to create the ultimate indulgence.

So here i've got the double chocolate and fruit dessert platter.

It's got hand dipped salted pretzels, chocolate covered sandwich cookies, peanut butter buckets, and my favorite, the chocolate pecan bears.

They are so good.

Now we've also got the spooky sweet cookie bundle that has cake shaped pineapple bites dipped in white chocolate and drizzled to look like a mummy or a gruesome zombie eye.

And you get 24 freshly baked assorted cookies that are ooey gooey, yummy chewy, and perfectly delightful that comes straight to your front door by ordering them on edible.com.

Lisa: lauren, you're killing me here, okay.

I'm starving.

I know.

It looks delicious.

It really does.

Now let's talk about if a family is opting out of face-to-face trick-or-treating, what are some other fun things that they can do to make this holiday feel very special?

Lauren mack: yes.

I feel like just bringing out all of your decor.

Just go over the top with your decorating in your house and have some fun.

Maybe do a spooky hide and seek inside the house and just do something fun for the kids that they can make it memorable and remember this experience for forever.

Lisa: and where can we go for more scary information?

Lauren mack: you got it.

Just go to tipsontv.com.

Lisa: wonderful.

Well, thank you so much for joining us today.

We really appreciate it.

Lauren mack: thank you, lisa.

Have a