MGCCC pauses football operations due to COVID-19 concerns

Goin- for a touchdown.- the defending national champion- are putting things- on hold... due to the on-going- corona-virus pandemic.- according to a release... - mississippi gulf coast communit- college is pausing football - operations... amidst covid-19 - concerns.

- the stoppage will last for 14 - days... with team activities- slated- to resume, on november 10th.- that means the november 5th hom- game against jones- college, will have to be re-- scheduled... and both schools - are currently working with the- m-a-c-c-c... to determine that- date.

- the bulldogs are currently- halfway through their 20-20 - campaign... still un-defeated,- with a record of 3-0.

- they also have remaining games- at southwest mississippi... and- at home