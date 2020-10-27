Former Shucker Devin Williams wins NL Reliever of the Year

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 minute ago

On saturday... former biloxi- shucker devin williams won the- trevor hoffman national league- reliever of the year award... - which means a former shucker ha- taken home the honors, for- the third straight year... with- josh hader doing so... in - both 20-18... and 20-19.- the milwaukee brewers right-- hander led all m-l-b relievers,- with a 0.33 e-r-a... and was- tied for the league lead... wit- 53- strikeouts.

- williams also struck out 53 - percent of the batters he - faced... breaking the previous- single-season record, of 52.5..- set by aroldis chapman, in- 20-14.- and of course... the 26-year-ol- did most of his damage, with th- "air-bender"... a pitch that's- gripped like a change-up... but- breaks like a screwball.- williams beat out jeremy- jeffress, of the chicago cubs..- and the - recently traded trevor- rosenthal... of the san diego - padres.

