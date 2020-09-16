Global  
 

Sunak declares himself a 'northern Chancellor'

Rishi Sunak has told Radio 1 Newsbeat that he is a "northern Chancellor" as heresponds to demands for a lockdown road map from a group of Northern Tory MPs.


Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.

Labour gives its verdict on Sunak's financial measures

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has said the government needed to be "far quicker" at delivering new financial measures for businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus areas to avoid "unnecessary economic damage". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants

Chancelllor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that businesses in Tier 2areas will receive further financial support. He told MPs: “First, I amintroducing a new grant scheme for businesses impacted by Tier 2 restrictions,even if they aren’t legally closed.

Chancellor: New help will make 'a significant difference'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the new financial measures he announced today for Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas will make "a significant difference" to jobs and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Misty Copeland: Ballet’s listening after George Floyd

 Radio 1 Newsbeat hears from dancers about how the Black Lives Matter movement has changed ballet.
Little Mix star suffers panic attack on live radio show [Video]

Little Mix star suffers panic attack on live radio show

Jesy Nelson's anxiety battle came to the fore during a BBC Radio 1 interview on Tuesday when she endured an attack before a live performance.

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking..

