Sunak declares himself a 'northern Chancellor'

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has said the government needed to be "far quicker" at delivering new financial measures for businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus areas to avoid "unnecessary economic damage". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancelllor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that businesses in Tier 2areas will receive further financial support. He told MPs: “First, I amintroducing a new grant scheme for businesses impacted by Tier 2 restrictions,even if they aren’t legally closed.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the new financial measures he announced today for Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas will make "a significant difference" to jobs and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn