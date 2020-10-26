Never expected CM Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

National president Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on his video him instructing on how to shoot his video in front of his father's photo.

He said that he didn't expect Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to do such low-level politics.

"He's scared he'll go to jail in my government," said Paswan.

"Don't know with what motive the clip (of Chirag Paswan shooting campaign video in front of his father's photo) is being spread.

I need to prove I'm sad on my father's death?

Didn't expect CM to do such low-level politics.

