Never expected CM Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

Never expected CM Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

Never expected CM Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

National president Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on his video him instructing on how to shoot his video in front of his father's photo.

He said that he didn't expect Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to do such low-level politics.

"He's scared he'll go to jail in my government," said Paswan.

"Don't know with what motive the clip (of Chirag Paswan shooting campaign video in front of his father's photo) is being spread.

I need to prove I'm sad on my father's death?

Didn't expect CM to do such low-level politics.

He's scared he'll go to jail in my government," said Paswan.


Never expected Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

 In poll-bound Bihar, footage from a video showing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late..
NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai

NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai

Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 27, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Ujiyarpur, Nityanand Rai spoke on upcoming Bihar polls and Tejashwi Yadav. Rai said, "There is no question of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forming government as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government with 2/3rd majority and Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM," he added.

'Control on language is important,' says Chirag Paswan over Sanjay Jha's 'jamura' remark

'Control on language is important,' says Chirag Paswan over Sanjay Jha's 'jamura' remark

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan questioned over JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha's 'jamura' remark and asked then who is the Madari? He further said that it is important to keep a control on language. Chirag Paswan said, "Who is Madari here? Is he calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, madari because they have only said that I work on his direction. Today if they are calling me 'Jamura' so tell this also that on whose direction is this 'Jamura' working. It is very important to keep a control on your language. You have problem with Chirag Paswan because he talks about sending you behind the bars, so you are so frustrated from that, you end up insulting the Prime Minister."

Never expected Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

In poll-bound Bihar, footage from a video showing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan...
I am with BJP and have always said so: Chirag Paswan

I am with BJP and have always said so: Chirag Paswan

Ahead of first phase of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan said that he is with BJP. Paswan said, "One thing is very clear that current Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar)..

Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban

Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the..

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News

Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that it is not possible..

