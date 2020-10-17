Global  
 

Mega Superstar Amitabh Bachchan,Shamita Shetty celebrates 20 yrs of 'Mohabbatein'

Actress Shamita Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut with film "Mohabbatein" completed 20 years of its release today.

Big B too took to twitter and recalled his famous dialogue from the film.

He wrote,"Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan ..

Mohabbatein is special for many reasons ..

20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions.

Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower." #Mohabbatein #Mohabbateinturns20


