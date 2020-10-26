TikToker shares hack for making smoothies more easily

In many ways, smoothies areabout efficiency.

It seems like TikTokuser steel.jobe has found a way to makethat process even more efficient.The video, which has drawnnearly 4 million views on TikTok,shows steel.jobe gnawing into a carrotas he stands over his blender.He then releases the “cut” veggiesstraight into his smoothie.Technically, the “hack” removes the needfor any knives and the time it may take to takeout a cutting board to chop up ingredients.TikTok users seemed to have mixed feelingsabout the concept.

Some were legitimatelypraiseworthy, calling it “genius”.“OK but he’s got a point,” one userwrote.

“I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONEWHO DOES THIS LMAO,” another added.Others, meanwhile, said the hack was“terrifying” or way too “aggressive”.“I’m calling the police,” one user wrote.

“How canI love and hate this at the same time?” another asked