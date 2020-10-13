Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Paper & Forest Products

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Paper & Forest Products

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Tuesday, life & health insurance shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Principal Financial Group, off about 5.7% and shares of Prudential off about 4.4% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, life & health insurance shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Principal Financial Group, off about 5.7% and shares of Prudential off about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Koppers Holdings, trading lower by about 6% and Neenah, trading lower by about 4.3%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period [Video]

Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period

You’ve heard this before…"Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Starts October 15 and runs through December 7th". You’ve been inundated with mail, commercials and phone calls. Let Julie Lucey from..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:43Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Biotechnology Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings, off about 38.9% and shares of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Savings [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Savings

In trading on Tuesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Triumph Group, off about 6.3% and shares of Spirit..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published