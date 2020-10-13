Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Paper & Forest Products

Helping drag down the group were shares of Principal Financial Group, off about 5.7% and shares of Prudential off about 4.4% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, life & health insurance shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Koppers Holdings, trading lower by about 6% and Neenah, trading lower by about 4.3%.