Chirag Paswan's video instructing how to shoot in front of father's video|Oneindia News

Hours before Bihar goes to polls, a video of Chirag Paswan, preparing for a speech in front of his late father's photograph has gone viral.

The impromptu footage shows the Lok Janshakti Party leader instructing a cameraperson on how to shoot him beside a photograph of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

He also asks the cameraperson if the video was getting shot with a single camera.

The video went viral on social media platforms and netizens mocked the young leader, who has been issuing conflicting statements aimed at creating a rift between the BJP and JD(U) #ChiragPaswan #LJP #BiharPolls


Never expected Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

In poll-bound Bihar, footage from a video showing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan...
